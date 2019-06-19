Jump with SHAED on fall headlining tour

Credit: Shervin Lainez

If you've been havin' dreams, then it might be time to catch SHAED on tour.

The "Trampoline" trio has announced a fall headlining run, which kicks off September 30 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and stretches into November. Visit ShaedBand.com for ticket info.

SHAED has been working on a full-length debut album, which is due out later this year. It will follow the group's 2018 EP MELT, which features the number-one Billboard Alternative single "Trampoline."

Here are SHAED's headlining tour dates:

9/30 -- Minneapolis, MN, 7th Street Entry

10/6 -- Toronto, ON, Velvet Lounge

10/8 -- Boston, MA, The Sinclair

10/9 -- New York, NY, Bowery Ballroom

10/10 -- Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

10/13 -- Columbus, OH, A&R Music Bar

10/15 -- Nashville, TN, Exit/In

10/16 -- Atlanta, GA, Vinyl

10/19 -- Dallas, TX, Club Dada

10/20 -- Austin, TX, Antone’s Nightclub

10/22 -- Kansas City, MO, RecordBar

10/24 -- Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

11/2 -- San Francisco, CA, The Independent

11/6 -- Vancouver, ON, Fortune Sound Club

