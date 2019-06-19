Jump with SHAED on fall headlining tour

If you've been havin' dreams, then it might be time to catch SHAED on tour.
The "Trampoline" trio has announced a fall headlining run, which kicks off September 30 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and stretches into November. Visit ShaedBand.com for ticket info.
SHAED has been working on a full-length debut album, which is due out later this year. It will follow the group's 2018 EP MELT, which features the number-one Billboard Alternative single "Trampoline."
Here are SHAED's headlining tour dates:
9/30 -- Minneapolis, MN, 7th Street Entry
10/6 -- Toronto, ON, Velvet Lounge
10/8 -- Boston, MA, The Sinclair
10/9 -- New York, NY, Bowery Ballroom
10/10 -- Washington, DC, 9:30 Club
10/13 -- Columbus, OH, A&R Music Bar
10/15 -- Nashville, TN, Exit/In
10/16 -- Atlanta, GA, Vinyl
10/19 -- Dallas, TX, Club Dada
10/20 -- Austin, TX, Antone’s Nightclub
10/22 -- Kansas City, MO, RecordBar
10/24 -- Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex
11/2 -- San Francisco, CA, The Independent
11/6 -- Vancouver, ON, Fortune Sound Club
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.