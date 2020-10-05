Julia Michaels to join Gwen Stefani's team on 'The Voice'

Clare Gillen

Julia Michaels worked on Gwen Stefani’s 2016 solo album This Is What the Truth Feels Like, co-writing nearly every song. Now, the “If the World Was Ending” singer will be working with Gwen on The Voice.

Extra reports that Julia will serve as an advisor to Gwen’s team during the Battle Rounds.

The Voice returns to NBC October 19 with coaches Gwen, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

Julia recently released her first solo single of 2020, “Lie Like This.”

By Andrea Dresdale

