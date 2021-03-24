Julia Michaels stars in new fashion film from designer Christian Cowan

Amaury Nessaibia

If you’ve ever wondered what Julia Michaels would look like with about a dozen of Harry Styles‘ feather boas piled on her head, now’s your chance.

Julia stars in a new short fashion film from Christian Cowan, the designer whose famous fans include Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, and who dressed Cardi B for the cover of her album Invasion of Privacy.

As V magazine notes, the film, set to an acoustic version of Julia’s recent single, “Lie Like This,” shows her sporting an enormous black ostrich-feather headpiece that’s about the half side of her entire body, as well as a tailored black dress with gold detailing from Cowan’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Shiny black over-the-knee high-heeled boots complete the look.

“I wanted to make something undeniably chic, while also outrageous,” Cowan tells V of the look. He adds, “What’s special about working with Julia is she makes even the most wild outfit seem really easy to wear. That’s something I want to bring into my collections more and more.”

Julia tells V that Cowan’s “pretty yet powerful” designs “make me feel like I can be loud. I can be confident in what I wear and how I wear it.”

But day-to-day, Julia says her style is “pretty fluid, ever changing and always different, a nice blend of masc and femm.” As she explains, “I like a heel with a sweatshirt and I like a sneaker with a dress.”

The Grammy-nominated single “All Your Exes” comes out at midnight Thursday; an album is due later this year.

