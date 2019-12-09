Julia Michaels says she and Selena Gomez bonded over "s****y ex-boyfriends"

Emma McIntyre/AMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

Emma McIntyre/AMA2017/Getty Images for dcpWhile Julia Michaels has written songs for the likes of Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony, Gwen Stefani and Hailee Steinfeld, she's best known for her work with Selena Gomez, which has produced hits like "Hands to Myself," "Good For You," "Bad Liar" and her two new tracks, "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now." So why does she and Selena mesh so well musically? Julia tells Variety it's all about bonding over shared experiences.

“When [Selena and I] first started working together [in 2013], it started as me writing the songs,” Julia tells Variety. "I walked into the session one day because she wanted to change some words to the song, and [Selena] was like, ‘We must be going through the exact same thing because you’re writing everything that I feel.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, cool, you had a s****y ex-boyfriend too? Let’s go!'”

“She walks into the room and we instantly start pouring out our feelings," Julia adds."There’s a blending of perspectives, and then we write.”

“The thing that inspires me the most is conversations, conversations I have with other people and ones I have with myself. That helps me figure out what I want to say lyrically,” the Grammy-nominated singer continues.

“I write everything as if you’re talking to the person you’ve wanted to confront; if you could say it to somebody, why couldn’t you say it exactly how you would in a song?”

Over the weekend, Julia was honored with the Voice of Impact Award at Variety's Hitmakers ceremony. As for her next musical move -- another EP? an album? -- Julia says, "I have no idea. I change my mind about it all the time.”

