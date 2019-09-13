Julia Michaels releases 'If You Need Me,' inspired by Facebook Watch series 'Sorry for Your Loss'

Clare Gillen

Julia Michaels has released a new track inspired by season two of the Facebook Watch series, Sorry for Your Loss.

The singer penned the song, called “If You Need Me,” after meeting and hearing from people who have connected on the Sorry for Your Loss official Facebook Group over their shared experiences of grief.

“Even when someone is not with you, you can still feel them with you,” Julia says in a statement. “I wanted the chorus to be ‘If you need me, I’m there’… even if I can’t physically be there, I’m still there. That can be about the person that isn’t visibly here anymore, and it can be about the community they have built within Sorry for Your Loss.”

The series follows Elizabeth Olsen’s Leigh Shaw as she deals with the sudden death of her husband. Three episodes from season two premiere Tuesday, October 1 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

Additional content featuring Julia’s meeting with the Sorry for Your Loss Facebook group members, as well as a special performance video, will be released in the coming weeks.

“If You Need Me” follows the release of Julia’s latest EP, Inner Monologue Part 2.

