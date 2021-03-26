Julia Michaels releases darkly humorous track "All Your Exes," announces album release date

Republic Records

Julia Michaels has released her darkly funny new track, “All Your Exes,” and announced a release date for her highly-anticipated debut album.

It may seem surprising that the 27-year-old hasn’t yet released a full-length album, but she’s only released EPs thus far. Her official debut will finally arrive on April 30. In the meantime, we get a taste of the new album with “All Your Exes,” a playful song with a hint of truth in which Julia wishes all of her boyfriend’s exes were dead.

“In the past I’ve definitely been a bitter lemon when it came to love, but all of that has changed. Now that I’m in a healthy relationship I’ve redirected that angst from my ex to my current partner’s exes,” Julia jokes in a statement. “I hope fans will appreciate the dark humor of the song.”

Julia wrote the track with her current beau, JP Saxe.



“I love that songs like this exist on the new album,” she says. “These are songs that explore the upside of being in love as much as the depths of being hurt. It’s a new experience for me, and I’m excited for fans to laugh and smile with me.”

On Twitter, Julia added, “wait til you see the music video L.O.L.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.