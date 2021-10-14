Julia Michaels may not be touring, but she has a way to keep fans dancing in their kitchens

UMG

Julia Michaels dropped her debut album, Not In Chronological Order, earlier this year, and she’s itching to get out and perform those songs on the road for her fans. But right now, she tells ABC Audio, touring isn’t in the plan.

“I don’t have a timeline right now, and I don’t want to get anybody’s hopes up and say a time and then let anybody down,” she says. “So I won’t. But I do miss them very much. They know that I’m doing everything I can to get to them and I can’t wait until the time does come.”

For now, she’s enjoying watching her boyfriend, fellow artist JP Saxe, on his own tour. So is she feeling the FOMO?

“No, I’m very, very grateful to be home, and I’m happy that I get to watch him live out his very first tour and see all his dreams come true,” Julia says.

Though Michaels may be putting touring on hold, she’s finding new and innovative ways to connect with her fans at home. On Wednesday, she launched a new partnership with Campbell’s, featuring a special QR code on the brand’s soup labels that unlocks a new track.

The track is a cover of “Just One Look” by Doris Troy, inspired by Julia’s love of listening to ‘50s and ‘60s music while she cooks. The music is paired with her favorite Campbell’s recipe — grilled cheese and tomato soup, something she says her mom made for her growing up and JP still makes for her to this day.

Fans will also have the opportunity to submit their own cooking-inspired song for the chance to win $20,000 and a partnership with Campbell’s. The Sounds Good Tonight SoundCloud contest launches on Nov. 15.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.