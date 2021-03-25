Julia Michaels explains why she's bucking *this* beauty standard: "It's super-liberating"

Speaking to Page Six, Julia, who also displayed the look in her video for “Lie Like This,” says, “It’s really wild how many people think they can comment on your body. It’s pretty gross.”

Noting that she can’t believe that unshaven armpits is “still a thing” people have a problem with, Julia adds, “I honestly think it’s super-liberating. And I don’t even really show my body off that much, so sometimes it feels like it’s my own little ‘f*** you’ to society.”

Last May, Julia announced on Twitter, “Honestly, I’m not shaving my armpits ever again. I don’t know why I ever did before. Social norms can eat an eggplant.”

According to Page Six, Julia got the idea after returning from a pre-COVID-19 trip to Paris with friends. “By the time I got home, I had full-on armpit hair,” she explains. “And I kind of liked it!”

And how does Julia’s boyfriend and duet partner, JP Saxe, feel about it?

“He [thinks] it’s sexy,” she reveals.

By Andrea Dresdale

