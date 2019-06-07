Julia Michaels announces "Inner Monologue Part 2" coming June 28

Republic Records

Republic RecordsWant to know more about what Julia Michaels is thinking? The singer has announced her Inner Monologue Part 2 EP will be dropping June 28.

The release follows Inner Monologue Part 1, which featured the song “What a Time” with Niall Horan and “Anxiety” with Selena Gomez.

"It's so exciting, so nervous, but I'm so excited," Julia tells Entertainment Tonight of Part 2’s release. "...It's basically just talking about all the things I think and feel on a daily basis -- that's why it's called Inner Monologue -- and it talks about love and heartbreak and it talks about mental health. So yeah, I hope people like it."

Julia recently extended her Inner Monologue headlining tour with a slew of new dates this fall, kicking off October 16 in Tempe, AZ.

On Wednesday, Julia won her first award ever: the CMT award for Collaborative Video of the Year for "Coming Home," a song she recorded with Keith Urban that became a huge country hit.

“Did tonight actually happen holy wow. Thank you @keithurban for having me be a part of this song!” she wrote on Instagram after the ceremony.

“All the gems that voted over and over, it worked! We did it! Thank you #CMTawards for my first ever award! I’ll never forget it!”

