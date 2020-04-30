Julia Michaels and JP Saxe release star-studded video for new version of "If the World Was Ending"

Arista

AristaJulia Michaels and JP Saxe have enlisted some of their talented friends to hop on a new version of their song “If the World Was Ending” to raise money for Doctors without Borders during the COVID-19 crisis.

Sam Smith, Alessia Cara, Niall Horan and Kesha are among those who have added their voices to the track and appear in video featuring footage they shot in self-quarantine.

Other artists participating include FINNEAS, who produced the track, Zara Larsson, Anne-Marie, Sabrina Carpenter, Jason Derulo, Noah Cyrus, FLETCHER, Lindsey Stirling, R&B singer H.E.R., and country artists including Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Florida George Line.

“We are so grateful for the incredible work being done by those on the frontlines during this global pandemic,” Julia and JP say in a statement. “We asked some of our friends to sing this song with us to help benefit an organization very close to our hearts, Doctors Without Borders, where all proceeds received by Sony Music and the artists from the video will be donated.”

They add, “At a time when it can sometimes feel like ‘the world is ending,’ we thank all of the healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers who are helping so many people in need. Please stay home, stay safe (and don’t actually go over!).”

"If the World Was Ending" was originally written by JP and Julia following devastating earthquakes in Los Angeles last July, but has taken on new relevance during the current pandemic.

