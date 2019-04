Joe Giudice – husband of my FAVORITE Real Housewife of New Jersey, Teresa – is fighting to stay in the United States.

The reality star was just denied a deportation appeal by ICE and his wife Teresa is devastated.

There’s hope as the couple awaits a final decision by a federal judge.

Giudice is originally from Italy.

Should he have went through the process to become a U.S. citizen? Can he just stay with me? What if I adopt him?