Judge rules in favor of Nike to halt sales of Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes"

Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

The “Satan Shoes” saga continues.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a federal judge has ordered Lil Nas X’s controversial sneaker collaboration with design company MSCHF to be pulled off the market.

The limited-edition devil-themed Nike Air Max 97s quickly sold out after being released earlier this week and Nike, who did not authorize the shoes, just as swiftly filed a lawsuit against MSCHF.

MSCHF argued that the shoes are art and that consumers aren’t being misled into thinking the shoes were a sanctioned Nike product, but Nike’s lawyers countered that they had “submitted evidence that even sophisticated sneakerheads were confused” and that some consumers were even boycotting Nike, believing them to be involved with the sneaker release.

U.S. District Court Judge Eric Komitee ruled in favor of Nike Wednesday, granting a temporary restraining order that prevents MSCHF from selling any more of the shoe.

It’s not clear how much effect this ruling will actually have, given that on Monday, 665 out of 666 pairs of the $1,018 shoes sold out in about a minute. MSCHF told the judge that all but one of the shoes have already been shipped and that they have no plans to sell additional Satan Shoes. The 666th pair was planned to be given to one lucky fan in a giveaway.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.