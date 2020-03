After 25 years, Judge Judy is handing in her cape and gavel.

The 25th and final season of “Judge Judy” will air on CBS2 through 2021. Host Judy Shienlan says she’s working on a new series called “Judy Justice”.

I am a fan of her no none sense style so I look forward to seeing her helping people get the justice they deserve. If you have been done wrong, maybe “Judy Justice” can help you!