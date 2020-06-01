JP Saxe felt like a "jacka**" for being happy about the success of "If the World Was Ending"

Speaking to the U.K.'s OfficialCharts.com, JP calls the song's success "extraordinarily bizarre," and admits, "At first, I felt a little strange about it. Because the song had a life pre-COVID, and then the song definitely got more of a jump throughout the past two months."

"And at first, I was conflicted about being happy about anything to do with the situation: It just made me feel like a jacka**," he laughs.

"But at the end of the day, I do think the song, at its core, is just about putting love before everything else," the Canadian singer-songwriter notes. "And if that's the reason it's resonating and that's why people are drawn to it right now, I guess that it's a good thing...I'm finding some forgiveness for the success out of it."

Julia and JP are currently in lockdown together, and are both grateful for all the time they've been able to spend together.

