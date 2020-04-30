Jose Cuervo Celebrating Cinco De Mayo With Free Food For You!

Jose Cuervo is hooking you up with free Mexican food through Cinco De Mayo! In an effort to support LOCAL owned businesses, they will reimburse thousands of customers take out orders from locally owned Mexican restaurants.

After ordering a delicious meal from a local and independently-owned Mexican restaurant tweet Jose Cuervo a picture of your receipt using the hashtags “Cinco to go” and “Cuervo contest” to enter.

Every day the company will pick 250 lucky diners to Venmo the full price of their take-out order. You can enter every day but can only win once.