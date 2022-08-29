Jordin Sparks reunites with Chris Brown in Las Vegas to sing “No Air”

Jordin Sparks and Chris Brown in 2007; Kevin Winter/AMA/Getty Images for AMA

Jordin Sparks brought the nostalgia this past weekend when she joined Chris Brown onstage for a rendition of their beloved duet, “No Air.”

The reunion went down during the final stop on Chris Brown’s One of Them Ones tour in Las Vegas. Jordin posted video of the moment on Instagram, writing, “15 YEARS LATER:@chrisbrownofficial and I returned to the stage to perform No Air. Thank you Chris for having me at the final stop of your ‘One of Them Ones’ tour, ended it with a bang in Vegas!!!”

“The crowd was lit!!!” the former American Idol champ added. “Loved hearing you scream every word of this song!!! My heart.”

“No Air” was a single on Jordin’s self-titled 2007 debut album. It reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100, and earned the duo a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals in 2009.

