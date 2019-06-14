“Jonas Brothers Way”: Nick, Joe and Kevin get a street named after them in Albany, NY

Peggy Sirota

Peggy SirotaThe Jonas Brothers may hail from New Jersey, but they’re getting a street named after them in Albany, NY.

According to The Daily Gazette, the honorary street sign for “Jonas Brothers Way” was unveiled in New York's capital Friday ahead of the group’s upcoming concert there on August 19.

The tour stop at the Times Union Center will mark the trio’s first time playing Albany since their 2005 Palace Theatre show, when they opened for the Cheetah Girls.

If you’re in Albany, you can catch the street sign on S. Pearl Street – but it’s only temporary. It’ll be up through the JoBros’ show date.

It wasn’t actually the city – or the even the fans – who lobbied for the street name, though. Tour promoter LiveNation asked for the street’s temporary renaming, the Times Union Center's general manager Bob Belber tells The Daily Gazette.

“This is just a great promotional method of informing the public that the Jonas Bros tour is coming to Albany on August 19th,” Belber said. “Very creative.”

