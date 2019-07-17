Jonas Brothers to receive Decade Award at 2019 Teen Choice

FoxJonas Brothers are set to receive the Decade Award at this year’s Teen Choice.

The sibling trio -- Nick, Joe and Kevin -- are being honored in celebration of their evolution over the past 10 years. That evolution involved an extended hiatus and eventual reunion, culminating in the release of their Happiness Begins album this year.

The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart in June and became the biggest debut of 2019 with a total of 414,000 units sold.

The Jonas Brothers are also nominated this year for multiple Teen Choice awards including Choice Music Group, Choice Song: Group for “Sucker,” and Choice Summer Song for “Cool.”

Teen Choice 2019 airs on Sunday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET live/PT tape-delayed on Fox.

