Jonas Brothers to perform "Sucker" at "Billboard" Music Awards

NBC/dick clark productionsThe Jonas Brothers' comeback continues to go from strength to strength.

The sibling trio – Nick, Joe and Kevin – will be taking the stage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, marking their first televised awards show performance in 10 years. They’ll be performing their number one smash “Sucker.”

They’ll join previously announced performers BTS featuring Halsey, Lauren Daigle, Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, Sam Smith and Normani, Kelly Clarkson and ICON Award recipient Mariah Carey.

The news comes a day after it was announced the JoBros would be performing on Saturday Night Live on May 11, just over 10 years after their last appearance as musical guest.

The Billboard Music Awards will air live from Las Vegas May 1 on NBC, with Kelly Clarkson serving as host.

