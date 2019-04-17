Jonas Brothers to perform on "SNL" next month for first time over 10 years

Peggy Sirota

The Jonas Brothers are heading to Saturday Night Live.

The reunited sibling band – Nick, Joe and Kevin – will be the musical guest on the May 11 episode, hosted by Emma Thompson. This marks the JoBros return to SNL just over 10 years after their last appearance on Valentine’s Day 2009.

The May 18 season finale will feature DJ Khaled as musical guest with host Paul Rudd. As previously reported, Shawn Mendes performs on the May 4 episode with host Adam Sandler.

In other Jonas Brothers news, their new single “Cool” has debuted in the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, coming in at number 27.

In addition, their previous single, the comeback smash “Sucker,” spends its sixth week in the top 10. It debuted at the top of the chart last month, giving the trio the first number one of their career.

