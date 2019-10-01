Jonas Brothers to perform New Year's Eve show in Miami Beach

Peggy Sirota

Peggy Sirota The Jonas Brothers have locked in their New Year’s Eve plans.

Nick, Joe and Kevin will be ringing in 2020 with a poolside performance at the legendary Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel on December 31.

If you want to join them, though, it’ll cost you. Tickets prices start at $299 for one general admission ticket, with private tables ranging from $5,000 to $50,000. That fifty grand gets you a stage-side private space for up to 25 guests. All tickets include an open bar until 12 a.m.

For more details on all the ticket packages, check out Fontainebleau.com/nye.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on their Happiness Begins tour, which wraps its North American leg in Los Angeles on December 15.

