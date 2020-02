Peggy Sirota

Peggy SirotaThe Jonas Brothers are lending their talents to a special night.

The sibling trio is set to perform at “An Unforgettable Evening,” benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund, a program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The join previously announced Courage Award recipient Renee Zellweger and the evening’s host Ken Jeong.

The event will take place at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 27.

