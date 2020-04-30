Jonas Brothers to honor the Class of 2020 on 'Graduate Together' primetime special

Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

Tibrina Hobson/WireImageEarlier this week, Facebook announced it would hold a virtual graduation ceremony to honor the Class of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, featuring a performance by Miley Cyrus.

Now, the Jonas Brothers are getting in on the grad action with another virtual ceremony hosted by the LeBron James Family Foundation, XQ Institute, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation.

They’ll be taking part in Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 on Saturday, May 16, airing on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and streaming on multiple online platforms at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT.

“Class of 2020... we we want to celebrate YOU!” the JoBros wrote on Instagram. “…You did it and we want to help you guys celebrate this incredible milestone!! Send in your pics, videos + speeches to GraduateTogether2020.com to be featured in the show!”

They also posted their own high school superlatives, which has Joe the most likely to start a band, Kevin the most likely to be cooler in college, and Nick the most likely to be president.

Graduate Together will also feature appearances by LeBron James, H.E.R., Bad Bunny, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai and more.

