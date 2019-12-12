Jonas Brothers to deliver post-midnight performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

dick clark productions

dick clark productionsThe Jonas Brothers are ringing in the new year live from Miami.

Nick, Joe and Kevin will deliver the first performance of 2020 on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. They’ll hit the stage just after midnight.

As previously reported, Ryan Seacrest will hold things down live in New York's Times Square with co-host Lucy Hale, while on the West Coast, Ciara will host performances by Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Salt-N-Pepa, SHAED and more.

Pose star Billy Porter hosts the New Orleans portion of the show, with Sheryl Crow and Usher performing.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 gets underway on December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.