Jonas Brothers teaming up with Diplo for new song “Lonely”

Peggy SirotaEarlier today we learned that Diplo “hacked” the Jonas Brothers’ Instagram account as a way to tease an upcoming collaboration between the two artists. Turns out, we won’t have to wait much longer to hear it.

The song, “Lonely,” drops at 12 a.m. ET. In a teaser video posted to the JoBros Instagram, we see separate shots of Diplo, Nick, Joe and Kevin as they all look pensively at their phones.

“Lonely” will reportedly be part of Diplo’s new country project, which he’s putting out under his birth name, Thomas Wesley Pentz, Jr. He’s already released the singles “So Long,” featuring country singer Cam, and "Heartless," featuring country singer Morgan Wallen.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.