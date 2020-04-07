Jonas Brothers send sweet video messages to Make-A-Wish kids: "You are loved"

In an Instagram post, Joe, Nick and Kevin send their love and good wishes to the kids.

"We know a lot of these wishes have been canceled with everything that's been going on, but we just hope you know that you are loved and we think you guys are the greatest," says Kevin.

"Whatever brings you happiness, that's the thing to focus on right now," advises Nick.

"I hope this video brings you some joy, like all the Make-A-Wish kids bring me and my brothers so much joy when we get to meet you," adds Joe.

Make-A-Wish is also inviting everyone to share a "creative message of hope" to encourage kids who are waiting for their wishes. Post them and tag @MakeAWishAmerica and #WishesAreWaiting.

