Jonas Brothers score biggest album debut of 2019 with "Happiness Begins"

Happiness continues for the Jonas Brothers: Their reunion album, Happiness Begins, debuts at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

The album – the band’s first new release since 2009 – becomes the biggest debut of 2019 with a total of 414,000 units sold. It surpasses Ariana Grande’s thank u, next, which debuted at number one with 360,000 units in February.

Happiness Begins also has the largest week in traditional album sales since Taylor Swift’s Reputation, which sold 1.22 million albums in 2017. Of the total units sold, the JoBros generated 357,000 in traditional album sales. Those sales were boosted by a deal which offered a ticket to the group's upcoming arena tour to anyone who purchased the album.

The album is also the biggest streaming album of the week, with about 68 million audio streams for its songs, including the hits “Sucker” and “Cool.”

"Honestly blown away by the official first week numbers of #HappinesBegins thank you to every single one of you for making this chapter of our journey so incredible. It’s all because of you. We love you," Nick Jonas tweeted Monday.

The Jonas Brothers kick off their Happiness Begins Tour in Miami on August 7.

