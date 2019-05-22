Jonas Brothers reveal track list for "Happiness Begins"

Republic Records

Republic RecordsThe Jonas Brothers have revealed the track list for their upcoming reunion album, Happiness Begins.

In addition to their previously released singles "Sucker" and "Cool," the 12-track album will include songs called "Only Human," "Happy When I'm Sad," and the aptly-titled "Comeback."

It also includes a track called "I Believe," which Nick has said is about his whirlwind romance with wife Priyanka Chopra, and "Hesitate," which is about Joe’s relationship with Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

Happiness Begins, the JoBros first new album in 10 years, comes out June 7.

Here is the track list:

"Sucker"

"Cool"

"Only Human"

"I Believe"

"Used to Be"

"Every Single Time"

"Don’t Throw It Away"

"Love Her"

"Happy When I’m Sad"

"Trust"

"Strangers"

"Hesitate"

"Rollercoaster"

"Comeback"

