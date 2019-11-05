Jonas Brothers releasing original Christmas song Friday

Republic RecordsThe Jonas Brothers are going to extend their amazing comeback through the holiday season.

The trio announced on Instagram that they're releasing an original Christmas song this week, called "Like It's Christmas."

"Mariah Carey has given the world the green light, so the holiday season has begun!!!" they captioned a throwback illustration of all three members wearing Santa hats. "Our brand new original Christmas song #LikeItsChristmas is out on Friday people."

Meanwhile, The JoBros' North American tour is scheduled to run through December, wrapping up in Inglewood, CA. In the new year, they'll hop over to the U.K. and Europe.

