Jonas Brothers release two-song bundle featuring "X" and "Five More Minutes"

Republic Records

Republic RecordsThe Jonas Brothers are here to give you a double dose of new music this Friday.

The trio has released "XV," a two-song bundle featuring their new Latin-flavored single, “X,” with Colombian singer Karol G, and “Five More Minutes,” the song they performed at the Grammys earlier this year.

Both songs were also featured in the group’s recent concert doc, Happiness Continues, on Amazon Prime. Fans had been clamoring for a proper release ever since.

The Jonas Brothers and Karol G will perform “X” for the first time on Lebron James’ upcoming special, Graduate Together: America Honors The Class Of 2020, on Saturday, May 16, airing on multiple networks at 8 p.m. ET/PT. On May 19, they’ll also perform the song on NBC’s The Voice finale.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.





