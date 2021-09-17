Jonas Brothers release groovy new single “Who’s In Your Head”

Elizabeth Morris/NBC

The Jonas Brothers are out with a brand-new single, which asks the question “Who’s In Your Head”?

The mysterious single finds the brothers learning that the love of their life has cheated on them, leading them to agonize over their doomed romance. It boils down a the point where the three can’t even look at their significant others without thinking of the mysterious third person who tarnished their relationship.

“I wanna know/ Who’s in your head/ Stealin’ your heart while I’m still bleeding/ Who’s in your bed/ Wrapped in your arms while I ain’t sleepin,” the brothers harmonize.

And while the trio reminisce about what made them fall in love with their partner in the first place — from their “like magic” moves to getting “lost in your halo” — they also begin to wonder if those attributes were red flags in disguise.

“Who’s In Your Head” is available for purchase and streaming on demand now. A music video is forthcoming.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on their road with Kelsea Ballerini as part of their Remember This Tour. They’re set to play in Nashville, Tennessee, tonight.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.