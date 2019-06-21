Jonas Brothers release catalog on vinyl, drop Spanglish single "Runaway"

PRNewsfoto/Universal Music Latin EntertainmentJonas Brothers fans have already received something they never thought they'd get: a new album, Happiness Begins. So what more could they want? Evidently, vinyl.

As Billboard reports, the group is releasing their back catalog on vinyl for the first time via a subscription service called Jonas Vinyl Club. For the low, low price of $399, you'll get eight albums, 10 singles, a Jonas Brothers slipmat for your turntable, posters and other goodies. All that swag will arrive in four different shipments, starting in August.

In addition to the brothers' studio albums, the shipment also includes live releases, Joe and Nick's solo projects, and the 2013 album V, which never got a full release because the group broke up.

If you shell out $599, you'll get all that stuff, plus different-colored vinyl variations, five more albums and a metal case you can use to store the whole collection.

It's worth noting that Happiness Begins isn't part of either of these packages.

And the brothers have yet another gift for their fans: a new single called "Runaway," recorded in collaboration with Latinx stars Sebastián Yatra, Daddy Yankee, and Natti Natasha.

"When the opportunity came about to work with Yatra, Natti, and Daddy Yankee it was a no brainer," Nick, Joe and Kevin say in a statement. "We love Latin music and are so excited for the fans to hear us on our first Latin feature!"

Oh, and "Greenlight," the song that The Jonas Brothers recorded as part of their appearance on the NBC series Songland is out now as well.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.