Jonas Brothers perform “Inseparable” for bride-to-be who got engaged at their concert last year

The Jonas Brothers rarely perform their 2007 song “Inseparable” — but they made a big exception for a soon-to-be bride over the weekend.

The trio just wrapped their Las Vegas residency, and during their final dates, a bachelorette party was in the crowd. In a video shared to their Instagram, the women were seen taking over the front row and waving signs of the bride-to-be’s song request.

The JoBros asked when the wedding was — it’s set for October 8 — and they found out the bride got engaged at their show in Red Rocks, Colorado last year. The video included the throwback footage of the moment the trio noticed something special was going down in the crowd.

The bride-to-be requested they play “Inseparable,” to which Nick Jonas says they “haven’t played [that song] in almost 12 or 13 years.” He then looks to his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas and asks, “Are you guys down?”

“Let’s see if we remember,” Joe calls out and points at the bridal party, “This is for you!… Congratulations.”

The JoBros had no trouble recalling the hit and dove into the song, which caused the women to scream with delight. The bride-to-be is even caught wiping away some happy tears as the crowd loudly sings along with Nick.

“Our Red Rocks Proposal came to celebrate her Bachelorette Party with us in Vegas so we had to play this song for her,” the band captioned the sweet post.

