Jonas Brothers penning memoir, "BLOOD," to be published in November

PRNewsfoto/Macmillan

PRNewsfoto/MacmillanThe Jonas Brothers already have a new album and a new documentary on the way, so why not throw in a book deal, too?

The sibling trio -- Nick, Joe and Kevin -- have inked a book deal with Macmillan to publish their memoir. The book, called BLOOD, will detail their story from the band’s creation to their rise to fame, through their breakup and eventual reunion.

"We're three brothers from New Jersey, and we were not supposed to be successful," Joe says in a statement. "From record labels dropping us to our dad losing his job over us, this shouldn't have happened or lasted as long as it did.”

Joe continues, “Yet here we are, more excited than ever, and we're so grateful and ready to tell the full story of the journey we've had as individuals, as artists, and as family."

Nick, Joe and Kevin will write the book with help from author Neil Strauss.

BLOOD is available for pre-order now and set to be released November 12, 2019.

The Jonas Brothers’ new album, Happiness Begins, comes out June 7. Their Amazon Prime documentary, Chasing Happiness, debuts June 4.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.