Jonas Brothers, Marshmello drop video for “Leave Before You Love Me”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz

A day after debuting their new single, “Leave Before You Love Me,” on Sunday’s 2021 Billboard Music Awards, the Jonas Brothers dropped a new music video for the song.

The clip features Nick Jonas and his brother Joe trading lead vocals — Nick while sitting alone on a subway train for the first verse and Joe strolling down a deserted street for the second.

They’re joined by Kevin Jonas and collaborator Marshmello for the chorus, which goes, “Dancing on the edge ’bout to take it too far/ It’s messing with my head how I mess with your heart,” they harmonize. “If you wake up in your bed, alone in the dark/ I’m sorry/ Gotta leave before you love me.”

This summer, the group will embark on their Remember This U.S. tour, beginning on August 20 at Park Theater in Las Vegas.

