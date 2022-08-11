Jonas Brothers, Mariah Carey, Charlie Puth to perform at NYC’s Global Citizen Festival in September

Courtesy Global Citizen

The 10th anniversary Global Citizen Festival will take place this September in both New York City and Accra, Ghana. And, as usual, the lineup is very star-studded.

Mariah Carey, Jonas Brothers, Charlie Puth, MÅNESKIN, Metallica, Rosalía and country star Mickey Guyton will perform in New York’s Central Park at the September 24 event, which will be hosted by Global Citizen ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas. More artists will be announced later.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the 65th anniversary of Ghana’s independence will be celebrated with a concert in Accra featuring Usher, SZA, H.E.R. and TEMS.

The concerts will be broadcast and streamed on ABC, ABC News Live, FX, Hulu, Twitter, YouTube and more. A primetime special, Global Citizen Festival: Take Action Now, will air September 25 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

As always, tickets to the concerts are free, and can be earned by downloading the Global Citizen app or visiting globalcitizen.org and taking action on the charity’s issues. Because, of course, it isn’t just about music.

Global Citizen is calling for world leaders to work to fight extreme poverty and specifically is asking the leaders attending the United National General Assembly to invest $600 million in the future of women and girls worldwide, to close the annual $10 billion climate financing shortfall and to provide $500 million to help African farmers respond to the global food crisis.

According to Global Citizen, as many as 1.2 billion people now live in countries experiencing food, energy and financial crises and as many as 200 million more may experience extreme poverty by November if action isn’t taken now.

