Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Billie Eilish & Lil Nas X to be featured on pre-Grammy TV special

Peggy SirotaSome of this year's top Grammy nominees will sit down for a series of intimate interviews for a pre-awards show airing later this month.

Lizzo, Billie Eilish, The Jonas Brothers and Lil Nas X will all be featured on The Gayle King Grammy Special, airing January 23 on CBS. In a statement, King says, "I’m interested in what drives these artists. I want to know the person behind the image we see in public."

During the special, we'll see the artists chatting about the "intimate details of their lives, and we'll also see them making music and living life behind-the-scenes."

"They were all game for a candid conversation, and they came to play – which always leads to fun surprises," King adds.

Lizzo leads all nominees this year with eight Grammy nods, including Record and Song of the Year. 18-year-old Billie is the youngest performer ever to be nominated in all four top Grammy categories: Best New Artist, and Song, Record and Album Of The Year.

The JoBros are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their #1 comeback hit "Sucker," while Lil Nas X has six Grammy nominations -- more than any other male artist this year -- including Record of the Year for "Old Town Road."

The Grammy Awards themselves air January 26 on CBS.

