Jonas Brothers, Lewis Capaldi, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran win the UK's Global Awards

The Jonas Brothers, Lewis Capaldi, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello were all winners at Thursday night's Global Awards in London. The awards honor the most popular music and artists played across a group of eight major radio stations in the U.K.

Lewis' hit "Someone You Loved" was named Most Played Song, while he himself was named Best Mass Appeal Artist. Harry's "Lights Up" was named Best Song of 2019, while Ed and Camila were named Best Male and Best Female, respectively.

Dua Lipa was Best British Act, Jonas Brothers won Best Group, and Australian "Dance Monkey" sensation Tones & I won Best Pop Act.

Tones & I, Camila and Ellie Goulding all performed at the ceremony, highlights of which are available to watch at Global.com.

