Jonas Brothers join Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Jonas Brothers have joined the lineup for this year’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, which airs Sunday, July 4 on NBC.

The trio will perform a medley of their hits and will be joined by Marshmello for a rendition of their current collaboration, “Leave Before You Love Me.”

For the first time, Macy’s will incorporate drones into the special: During the JoBros performance, 350 drones will be in the air, creating a light show in honor Team USA ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Renée Elise Goldsberry will host the show, which will also include performances by Blake Shelton, OneRepublic, Coldplay, and country legend Reba McEntire.

The show begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with an encore presentation at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

