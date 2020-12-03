Jonas Brothers hosting free interactive virtual performance today

Miller Mobley

The Jonas Brothers miss interacting with their fans at live shows, so they’ve decided to do it virtually.

Nick, Joe and Kevin will host a free performance on their YouTube channel later today, which will allow fans to participate in real time.

The show will feature the winning artwork from the #JBForAllCreators contest the band launched back in October, where they called upon fans to design a poster, merch and visuals for the concert. Fans will also get the chance to vote for the order of the set list and have the ability to trigger visual effects on screen.

Additionally, the concert will have an integrated AR filter and “digital memento” that fans can share on social media.

The winning merch design from the #JBForAllCreators contest will be available for purchase, with all proceeds benefiting Feeding America.

The virtual performance, powered by Lenovo Yoga and Intel Evo, streams tonight at 7 p.m. ET/4p.m. PT.

By Andrea Tuccillo

