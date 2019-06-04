Jonas Brothers hope their new doc, "Chasing Happiness," helps other families reconnect

Amazon Prime VideoIt was all about family Monday night at the L.A. premiere of the Jonas Brothers’ new Amazon documentary, Chasing Happiness.

Nick, Joe and Kevin – who went through a period of estrangement following their band’s hiatus in 2013 -- told Entertainment Tonight they hope that the film will inspire other families to reconnect.

"For us, it was important to step into this new chapter with a lot of clarity about how we were going to approach it, and that was being as honest as possible with each other and with our fans -- and maybe people who were not fans as well, which I think is very important," Nick explained.

He added, "This documentary hopefully will bring some families back together that maybe have had some tough times."

While there was a time when the brothers thought their relationship wouldn’t recover, they're now in a good place where they're able to balance family with career.

"I think what we learned over the last year, and what the doc shows quite a bit, is that our relationship as brothers, as family, comes first. And then the band, that comes second," Joe said.

Further proving they take family seriously, Nick, Joe and Kevin each brought their wives – Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas – as their dates to the event.

"It's a dream come true," Nick said of having all their wives attend the premiere. "They're all so busy that the fact that they get to come here and support us means the world."

Chasing Happiness debuts on Amazon Prime today. The band's new album, Happiness Begins, is out Friday.

