Jonas Brothers, GAYLE and more announced to play 2023 AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! series

﻿﻿The ﻿Jonas Brothers﻿, ﻿GAYLE﻿, ﻿Em Beihold﻿ ﻿﻿and ﻿Pitbull ﻿will be headlining next year’s AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! college football series.

Billboard reports the lineup for the championship games was announced Friday, with the JoBros and Em holding down the fort on Saturday, January 7, while Pitbull and GAYLE will take the stage the following night. The series will be held at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

While the shows are free, fans will need to register in advance for tickets. Pre-registration will open on collegefootballplayoff.com starting at 1 p.m. ET on December 2. Tickets will be dispersed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those unable to make the show will still be able to see it via the livestream experience AT&T 5G Concert Lens, on the ESPN app.

As for you college football fans, the championship match will be held Monday, January 9, at LA’s SoFi Stadium, with kickoff scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET. The match will air on ESPN.

