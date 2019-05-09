Jonas Brothers’ doc "Chasing Happiness" to premiere June 4

Peggy Sirota

Peggy SirotaThe Jonas Brothers’ new documentary has an official title and release date.

The film, Chasing Happiness, will hit Amazon Prime Video on June 4. In a promo clip for the doc, Nick, Joe and Kevin all vie for Alexa’s affections before ultimately telling her to set a reminder for the film’s release date.

“Chasing Happiness is a story of brotherhood,” reads the doc’s description. “From humble roots as pastor’s sons in New Jersey, through their meteoric rise to fame, the Jonas Brothers’ bond was unshakeable — until a surprising and painful breakup led Joe, Kevin and Nick down very different paths.”

The description continues, “With deeply personal interviews, previously unreleased footage and exclusive music, this is the Jonas Brothers as never seen before.”

The Jonas Brothers will be the musical guests on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live. Their album, Happiness Begins, comes out June 7.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.