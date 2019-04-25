Jonas Brothers discuss their comeback journey and personal new music

Courtesy: Billboard

Courtesy: BillboardAhead of their performance at the Billboard Music Awards next week, the Jonas Brothers cover the latest issue of Billboard magazine and reveal their comeback journey.

Nick was the first one to bring up the idea of a reunion to his brothers Joe and Kevin back in 2017. Kevin was immediately on board, wanting his two young daughters to be able to see their dad on stage. But Joe, who was still focused on his other band DNCE, needed some convincing.

Before they fully decided on making new music together, they began shooting a documentary, which is set to be released on Amazon later this year. It turns out making that film helped them work through their issues and ultimately fueled the reunion.

“The documentary was a way for us to figure out what we wanted to say and who we wanted to be in this new chapter,” Nick says.

They decided their new music would be a mix of feel-good tracks and songs about their personal lives. Nick says a song called “I Believe” is about his romance with wife Priyanka Chopra, while a track called “Hesitate” is about Joe’s relationship with Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

In addition to inspiring songs, the two actresses helped the group make sure the music they were making fit in with today's current scene.

“Priyanka and Sophie love pop music and listen to Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits...all the time,” Nick says. “So they were a really good gauge, like, ‘Does this sound good?’ ”

Fans will get to hear those tracks when the Jonas Brothers’ new album, Happiness Begins, comes out June 14.

