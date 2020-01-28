Jonas Brothers confirm a new album is on its way

Phil McCarten/CBS

The Jonas Brothers are really making up for lost time.

The sibling trio, who reunited last year with their comeback album Happiness Begins, have confirmed they already have a new album in the works.

After releasing their new single “What a Man Gotta Do” and debuting another new song called “Five More Minutes” on the Grammys Sunday night, Nick, Joe and Kevin say it’s just the first taste of their forthcoming album.

They made the announcement in a video that pops up when you Shazam their Grammy performance.

“We performed ‘What a Man Gotta Do,’ our new single off our forthcoming album, and a new unreleased song ‘Five More Minutes,’” Nick says. “Shazam it away!”

No further details were released on the upcoming album, but it seems like a 2020 release is in the cards. Late last year, OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, who executive-produced Happiness Begins, told ABC Audio that work on the next album was "moving along at a neck-breaking pace."

The JoBros also have a Las Vegas residency kicking off on April 1 of this year.

