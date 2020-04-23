Jonas Brothers concert film, 'Happiness Continues,' debuts at midnight on Amazon Prime

Peggy Sirota

Peggy SirotaThe Jonas Brothers may not be doing any live shows any time soon, but there’s still a chance to see them in concert.

The sibling trio announced Thursday that a brand new concert film, called Happiness Continues, will debut at midnight ET on Amazon Prime Video. The doc will include footage from their recent Happiness Begins tour.

In celebration of the release, Nick, Joe and Kevin will be going live on various platforms – including Instagram Live, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Twitch -- today at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. They’ll be taking questions from fans.

The JoBros had to cancel their planned Las Vegas residency this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their previous Amazon Prime documentary about their break-up and reunion, Chasing Happiness, debuted last year.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Happiness Continues... Tonight at MIDNIGHT ET on @primevideo. Join us for a celebratory livestream today at 4pm ET / 1pm PT and we'll be answering your questions 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/8Z9VTqzEjT — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 23, 2020



