Jonas Brothers are not splitting up: "We all have a ton of exciting stuff coming"

Shortly after Nick Jonas announced he was kickstarting his solo career again, fans of the Jonas Brothers believed that meant the beloved band was heading for another hiatus.

Well, Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas have something to say about that: They have something special up their sleeve and fans will know what it is real soon.

This week marked the two-year anniversary of the “Sucker” hitmakers announcement that they were getting back together after splitting in 2013.

“2 years ago today, we flew some of our biggest fans to LA to surprise them with some big news…. Jonas Brothers are back together,” the band announced via Instagram while sharing a video of the special moment. “That day and every day that followed has meant everything to us.”

“Playing music together, getting back on the road, seeing all of your faces in the crowd, hearing your stories… Our 2019 (and even some of 2020!) was so special and it’s all because of how amazing you guys are,” the group continued.

While celebrating the fact they have “the best fans in the world,” JoBros also insisted that they’re not going anywhere.

“We all have a ton of exciting stuff coming (together and apart) and we can’t wait for you guys to hear all about it,” they teased, leaving fans to guess what the trio has in store.

Nick announced over the weekend that he’d be releasing his first solo effort in two years, “Spaceman.” That led to reports claimed the Jonas Brothers were breaking up again to focus on their solo efforts, but it seems fans can now rest assured that the reunion isn’t over.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.