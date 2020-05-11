Jonas Brothers announce new song, "X," coming Friday

“X” marks the spot for a new Jonas Brothers single.
Nick, Joe and Kevin announced they have a new song, called “X,” coming this Friday, featuring Colombian artist Karol G.
On social media, they shared artwork for the single, featuring a white outlined “X” in the middle of red lips against a yellow background.
Those were the only details JoBros offered about the track, a follow-up to their last release, “What a Man Gotta Do.”
5/15 ❌ @karolghttps://t.co/DCAXCUSlzU pic.twitter.com/LrgsZoNXf9
— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 11, 2020