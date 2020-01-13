Jonas Brothers announce new song, "What a Man Gotta Do," coming Friday

Peggy Sirota

Peggy SirotaWhat's a fan gotta do for new Jonas Brothers music? Simply wait until Friday.

The JoBros announced their new single, “What a Man Gotta Do,” Monday and revealed the sexy cover art for the song.

The artwork features Nick, Joe and Kevin standing on a messy bed while wearing suits. Kevin is buttoning his shirt cuffs, Joe has his hand over his mouth, and Nick has his hand on his crotch -- much to the delight of fans, judging by the Twitter comments.

“What a Man Gotta Do” is the siblings’ first new release of the year, following their 2019 comeback album Happiness Begins. On Sunday, Billboard reported the album’s lead single, “Sucker,” was named the top song on U.S. radio of 2019.

