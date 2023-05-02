Jonas Brothers announce Five Albums. One Night. The Tour.

Courtesy Live Nation

After teasing fans with one-off and surprise shows, plus a brief Broadway run, the Jonas Brothers are finally getting serious about bringing their music to fans everywhere.

The trio has announced a 35-date stadium and arena tour where they will be performing five albums every night. During their Broadway run, the group performed one album per night; for their already-announced Yankee Stadium shows, they were planning on doing them all in one night. That’s what they’ll be doing on the tour, which kicks off August 12 with the Yankee Stadium dates and runs through an October 14 date in Miami.

During the trek, the group will perform at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, LA’s Dodger Stadium and other baseball stadiums, plus multiple arenas.

Tickets for the tour are going through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. You can register for the Verified Fan presale now through May 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Those who receive an access code can buy tickets starting May 9.

Presales will also be available via Citi and Verizon starting on May 10. The general presale starts at 10 a.m. local time at jonasbrothers.com.

JoBros’ new release, The Album, comes out May 12.

